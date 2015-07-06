Greece needs to change position to stay in euro: Germany's Gabriel

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel makes a speech during a parliamentary debate on the Greek debt crisis at the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Greece must present a new offer that goes beyond its previous proposals if it wants to remain in the euro, German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday, adding that Athens soon faced state insolvency.

Other European Union countries needed to prepare humanitarian aid for Greece, Gabriel said, but he stressed that the onus was on Athens to present credible proposals in order to remain in the currency union.

“If Greece wants to stay in the euro, the Greek government must quickly make a substantive offer that goes beyond its willingness thus far,” Gabriel, who is also leader of Germany’s center-left Social Democrats, told a news conference.