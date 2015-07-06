FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece needs to change position to stay in euro: Germany's Gabriel
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 6, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

Greece needs to change position to stay in euro: Germany's Gabriel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel makes a speech during a parliamentary debate on the Greek debt crisis at the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Greece must present a new offer that goes beyond its previous proposals if it wants to remain in the euro, German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday, adding that Athens soon faced state insolvency.

Other European Union countries needed to prepare humanitarian aid for Greece, Gabriel said, but he stressed that the onus was on Athens to present credible proposals in order to remain in the currency union.

“If Greece wants to stay in the euro, the Greek government must quickly make a substantive offer that goes beyond its willingness thus far,” Gabriel, who is also leader of Germany’s center-left Social Democrats, told a news conference.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.