Germany's Gabriel defends 'strict conditions' in Greek agreement
July 13, 2015

Germany's Gabriel defends 'strict conditions' in Greek agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader and Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel addresses a news conference in Berlin, Germany, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday the agreement between Greece and its euro zone partners was a “good result” and that the conditions attached to it were needed.

“It would not work without these strict conditions,” said Gabriel, who is also leader of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD).

Gabriel said he expected that the Greek government and those parliaments in euro zone countries that need to vote on the agreement would back the latest Greek deal.

Reporting by Gernot Heller,; Writing by Michael Nienaber,; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
