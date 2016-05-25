FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Gabriel welcomes euro zone debt relief offer to Greece
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 25, 2016 / 9:16 AM / in a year

Germany's Gabriel welcomes euro zone debt relief offer to Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel arrives for a cabinet meeting at the German government guesthouse Meseberg Palace, in Meseberg, Germany May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel on Wednesday welcomed an overnight euro zone deal with Greece that offers Athens its firmest offer yet of debt relief.

“We welcome in particular the Eurogroup (of euro zone finance ministers) fundamentally agreeing on a package of debt relief for Greece,” Gabriel, leader of Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats, said in a written statement sent to Reuters.

“With this, the Eurogroup is sending an important and irreversible political signal that the required debt relief will actually take place from 2018,” added Gabriel, who is also Germany’s economy minister.

Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Toby Chopra

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.