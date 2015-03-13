Germany sees no private 'feud' with Athens

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said on Friday that the issue of finding a solution for Greece’s debt woes was not a bilateral subject, but a task for the euro zone as a whole.

“I neither see a private feud nor do I view the whole issue of Greece and how it solves its problems as a bilateral German-Greek topic,” Steffen Seibert told a news conference, adding that Merkel’s goal remained to keep Greece in the euro zone.

A spokeswoman from Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said it was a positive sign that Greece had begun talks with the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund, but there would be “no blank check” for Athens.