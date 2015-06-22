Berlin says no basis for decision on Greece at Monday summit

BERLIN (Reuters) - There is still no basis for making a decision on aid for Greece at a euro zone summit later on Monday, a spokesman for the German government said.

“We have exactly the same situation as on Friday - there is no basis for a decision and that can only come from an agreement between the Greek government and the institutions,” Steffen Seibert told a news conference.

“Without such a basis for a decision, tonight can only be a summit of consultations.”