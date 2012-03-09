Germany says Greek debt deal brings stability closer

(L-R) Denmark's Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt, Greece's Prime Minister Lucas Papademos and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel attend an European Union leaders summit in Brussels March 1, 2012. EU leaders wrestled on Thursday with the balance between budget austerity and reviving lost growth at the first summit for two years in which the euro zone debt crisis did not eclipse all else. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s finance ministry said on Friday private creditors’ high take-up of Greece’s debt swap was an historic step towards stabilization and euro zone finance ministers would assess the next steps in a teleconference later in the day.

The ministry said in a statement that the “troika” of the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund would assess whether the result met the requirements of the Eurogroup of ministers from the single currency zone.

The debt restructuring was a condition for the EU and IMF to release a second bailout package for Greece worth 130 billion euros.

The ministry said the 85.8 percent take-up was “a big step on the path to stabilization and consolidation of a sustainable level of debt, which gives Greece an historic opportunity”.