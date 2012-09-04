FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany tells Greece it must fully implement reforms
#Business News
September 4, 2012 / 11:32 AM / 5 years ago

Germany tells Greece it must fully implement reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble addresses ESCP Europe business school students during a conference on the Euro zone crisis at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told his Greek counterpart Yannis Stournaras at meeting on Tuesday that Athens must fully implement promised reforms in order to receive further aid from its international lenders.

“Most important is that Greece fully implement its obligations. Finance minister Schaeuble pointed this out to his colleague once again,” the German finance ministry said in a statement after the two met in Berlin.

The ministry reiterated that a report from the “troika” of European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund on Greece’s reform progress was due in October. The decision on whether further aid be paid to Athens will be made on the basis of the report.

Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
