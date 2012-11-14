FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Everyone working to keep Greece in euro zone: German finmin
November 14, 2012

Everyone working to keep Greece in euro zone: German finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany and its euro zone partners are doing their utmost to keep debt-crippled Greece in the single currency bloc, a spokeswoman for the German finance ministry said on Wednesday.

“Of course everybody is working to ensure that Greece remains in the euro zone,” Marianne Kothe said at a regular government news conference.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Germany wanted the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to remain in Greece’s “troika” of international lenders, which also includes the European Central Bank (ECB) and the European Commission.

The IMF and euro zone governments have clashed over the timeframe for Greece to overcome its debt problems.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Gareth Jones

