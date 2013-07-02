FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says does not see fresh Greek debt 'haircut': media
July 2, 2013 / 4:21 PM / 4 years ago

Merkel says does not see fresh Greek debt 'haircut': media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Greece’s debt sustainability is guaranteed, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was quoted as saying on Tuesday, just as international lenders gave the indebted country three days to deliver on conditions to its international bailout.

“Greece has made progress thanks to the very reform-oriented government by (Prime Minister Antonis) Samaras,” she told Sueddeutsche Zeitung in a group interview with other European papers. “I expect that debt sustainability will continue to be a given.”

Asked whether owners of Greek debt might be forced to accept additional losses on their holdings through a so-called “haircut”, Merkel said: “I don’t see that.”

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Annika Breidthardt

