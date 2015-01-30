FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany: Greek aid extension only makes sense if Athens upholds reforms
#Business News
January 30, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Germany: Greek aid extension only makes sense if Athens upholds reforms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man takes pictures in front of the parliament in central Athens October 8, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

BERLIN (Reuters) - Discussion about a debt reduction for Greece is not in tune with reality and Greece can only get an extension of its aid program if it is prepared to uphold the promised reforms, a spokesman for the German finance ministry said on Friday.

“The reality is simple - at the end of February an aid program expires which in order to have an orderly ending, needs extra efforts by Greece,” Martin Jaeger said at a government news conference.

He added that it was up to the ‘troika’ of international lenders to decide whether Greece had achieved that.

“If some of the new measures announced by the new Greek government are put into practice, then we need to ask if the program is being substantially put into question, and is irrelevant,” he said.

“We are prepared to work further with Greece ... But we will not force our help onto Athens,” Jaeger said, adding an extension would only be possible if Greece carried out reforms.

“Announcements so far from Athens appear to go in the other direction,” he added.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Michael Nienaber; writing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
