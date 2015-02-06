FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece must present strategy to euro group: German finance minister spokesman
February 6, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 3 years ago

Greece must present strategy to euro group: German finance minister spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The new Greek government must present its strategy to the euro group on how Athens wants to deal with its debt problems, a German finance ministry spokesman said on Friday.

“It is completely open what will happen after the end of the current bailout program,” the spokesman added.

Euro zone finance ministers will hold an extra meeting next Wednesday to discuss how to proceed with financial support for Greece in preparation for talks among European Union leaders on the issue the next day.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Matthias Sobolewski; Editing by Madeline Chambers

