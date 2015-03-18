FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany will do all it can to avoid 'Grexident': govt official
#World News
March 18, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Germany will do all it can to avoid 'Grexident': govt official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will do all it can to avoid Greece stumbling out of the euro zone, a senior government official said on Wednesday ahead of a meeting of European Union leaders in Brussels.

When asked about talk of an “accidental” Greek exit, the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said: “Germany will do all it can to ensure that the process stays on track.”

He also confirmed that talks between Greece and institutions on Monday were difficult. He said that Chancellor Angela Merkel would not object if European Council President Donald Tusk wants to organize a meeting on Greece at the EU summit

“Regarding Greece, it is up to the institutions and Mr. Tusk in particular to decide whether to organize talks about this situation. If they do and the chancellor is invited, she won’t decline.” He added that there will definitely be meetings and talks about Greece even though it was still unclear how they would be organized.

Reporting by Stephen Brown; writing by Erik Kirschbaum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
