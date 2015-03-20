FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German economy minister says more hopeful about Greece again now
#Business News
March 20, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

German economy minister says more hopeful about Greece again now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Friday he was a bit more optimistic that progress would be made on dealing with Greece’s problems after a meeting between Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and European Union creditors in Brussels.

“I am a bit more hopeful again now that we’ll make progress,” Gabriel told Reuters on Friday.

In a three-hour meeting on the sidelines of an EU summit, Tsipras assured EU lenders that his leftist-led coalition would present soon a full set of economic reforms in order to unlock cash to stave off bankruptcy.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Gernot Heller; Editing by Caroline Copley

