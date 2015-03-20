FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany: No date named on which Greece must present new reform list
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin tumbles as BTCChina exchange to stop trading
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 20, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Germany: No date named on which Greece must present new reform list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government does not expect Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to bring his new detailed economic reform plan with him when he visits German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday, a spokeswoman said.

“There is no date, not even Monday, on which this concrete reform list has to be presented but these reform suggestions must of course be presented relatively soon,” said Christiane Wirtz said at a government news conference on Friday.

She said the Eurogroup’s agreement of Feb. 20 remained the basis for discussing any further steps for Greece.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.