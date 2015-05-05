FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF not insisting on further debt relief for Greece: Schaeuble
May 5, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

IMF not insisting on further debt relief for Greece: Schaeuble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had warned recently that Greek’s financial situation was worsening but denied that it was insisting on further debt relief.

Speaking to the foreign press association in Berlin, Schaeuble refuted reports that IMF official Poul Thomsen had told euro zone finance ministers at a recent meeting in Riga that returning Greece to a sustainable debt path would require debt relief.

“The IMF of course did not make such a comment,” Schaeuble said, noting however that Thomsen had been clear that Greek finances were deteriorating because of a pause in reforms linked to the election there.

Thomsen did say things “had become more difficult,” Schaeuble said.

Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.