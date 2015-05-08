FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel spoke to Greece's Tsipras on Wednesday: German government spokeswoman
#World News
May 8, 2015 / 10:50 AM / in 2 years

Merkel spoke to Greece's Tsipras on Wednesday: German government spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke to each other on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the German government said on Friday, without giving any further details.

“This week they were in contact several times, including on Wednesday,” Christiane Wirtz said at a news conference in Berlin.

Merkel and Tsipras had already spoken by telephone on Monday night to discuss ongoing talks with international creditors.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Michael Nienaber

