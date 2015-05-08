Merkel spoke to Greece's Tsipras on Wednesday: German government spokeswoman

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke to each other on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the German government said on Friday, without giving any further details.

“This week they were in contact several times, including on Wednesday,” Christiane Wirtz said at a news conference in Berlin.

Merkel and Tsipras had already spoken by telephone on Monday night to discuss ongoing talks with international creditors.