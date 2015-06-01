FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel, Hollande, Tsipras call was 'constructive': Germany
June 1, 2015

Merkel, Hollande, Tsipras call was 'constructive': Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A phone call on Sunday between German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras took place in a “constructive” atmosphere, the German government said on Monday.

Asked about the call at a regular news conference, Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert declined to provide further details and said Greece would not be a central topic of discussion on Monday evening at a meeting between Merkel, Hollande and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Berlin.

“I don’t want to say that Greece won’t be discussed on the margins, but it won’t be the main theme,” said Seibert. The meeting in Berlin will focus on digitalisation, he added.

Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
