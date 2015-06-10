Merkel could talk with Tsipras on Wednesday if he requests meeting

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has no plans to hold separate talks with Alexis Tsipras at a summit in Brussels on Wednesday but could do so if the Greek prime minister requested a meeting, a government spokeswoman said.

Speaking at a regular news conference, the spokeswoman Christiane Wirtz also rejected suggestions that Merkel and her Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble were not on the same page on the issue of aid for Greece, saying the two were working closely together and trusted each other.