German government consulting on what to do if Greece goes bankrupt: report

A Greek national flag flutters next to statues of ancient Goddess Athena (L) and God Apollo atop the Athens Academy June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government is holding “concrete consultations” on what to do in the case of a bankruptcy of the Greek state, German newspaper Bild said, citing several people familiar with the matter.

This includes discussions about introducing capital controls in Greece if the crisis-stricken country goes bankrupt, Bild said in an advance copy of an article due to be published on Friday.

It said a debt haircut for Greece was also being discussed, adding that government officials were in close contact with the European Central Bank on that.

The German government did not, however, have a concrete plan of how it would react if Greece goes bankrupt and much would have to be decided on an ad-hoc basis, Bild cited the sources as saying.

A spokesman for the German government could not immediately comment on the report.

Earlier on Thursday, the International Monetary Fund dramatically raised the stakes in Greece’s stalled debt talks, announcing that its delegation had left negotiations in Brussels and flown home because of major differences with Athens.