June 12, 2015 / 10:23 AM / 2 years ago

Germany says IMF leaving talks a 'warning' to Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The decision by envoys of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to leave the Greece negotiations in Brussels on Thursday was a warning to Athens, the German finance ministry said.

“The IMF made a very clear statement yesterday about the status of the talks. This is a serious statement that we acknowledge of course,” said ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger.

“We understand it as an appeal, a warning to the Greek side, to intensify the talks ... ” he added.

Writing by Noah Barkin; editing by Erik Kirschbaum

