Eurogroup to discuss ESM paper on Greek debt: Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will next week discuss a paper by the ESM outlining possible short-term debt relief for Greece, a spokeswoman for the German Finance Ministry said on Friday.
"The Eurogroup expects a concept by the ESM on the improvement of debt management in Greece," Friederike von Tiesenhausen said during a regular government news conference.
She added that the ESM proposal touches on Greece's long-term debt needs.
Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Caroline Copley