Eurogroup to discuss ESM paper on Greek debt: Germany

Euro coins are seen in front of a displayed Greece flag in this picture illustration, June 29, 2015.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will next week discuss a paper by the ESM outlining possible short-term debt relief for Greece, a spokeswoman for the German Finance Ministry said on Friday.

"The Eurogroup expects a concept by the ESM on the improvement of debt management in Greece," Friederike von Tiesenhausen said during a regular government news conference.

She added that the ESM proposal touches on Greece's long-term debt needs.