8 months ago
Berlin: Need answers to avoid delaying debt measures for Greece
#World News
December 14, 2016 / 9:55 AM / 8 months ago

Berlin: Need answers to avoid delaying debt measures for Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has asked the institutions involved in Greece's aid program to assess whether Greek reforms are compatible with its bailout obligations and wants a quick answer to avoid delaying short-term debt measures, a finance ministry spokesman said.

"We expect swift clarification on this issue so that the implementation of short-term measures on the debt side is not delayed," the spokesman said.

The International Monetary Fund, which a group of countries led by Germany want to join the latest program for credibility reasons, says euro zone targets set for Greece are too ambitious and assumptions on reform implementation too optimistic.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
