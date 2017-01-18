Germany expects IMF participation in Greek bailout: Finance Ministry spokeswoman

People are silhouetted under a fluttering Greek national flag atop the archaeological site of the Athens Acropolis, Greece, March 20, 2015.

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government is still expecting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to be involved in Greece's bailout program, a spokeswoman for the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

Germany's Bild newspaper had earlier reported that Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was preparing for a continuation of aid for Greece without IMF participation.

"For us this involvement is promised and essential," the spokeswoman said.