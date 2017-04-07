FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Germany's Schaeuble sees IMF sticking with Greece program
#Business News
April 7, 2017 / 2:20 AM / 4 months ago

Germany's Schaeuble sees IMF sticking with Greece program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble before the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2017.Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expects the International Monetary Fund to remain on board with Greece's bailout program, he told a German newspaper in an interview published on Friday.

Negotiations between Greece, the European Union and the IMF, which has yet to decide if it will participate in Greece's current bailout, have dragged on for months, rekindling fears of a new financial crisis in the euro zone.

"I expect that the IMF will stay on board," Schaeuble told the Rheinische Post. "The sum with which it participates is not so relevant, the key thing is that it does (participate)."

"I expect that Greece will then in future not need a further rescue program and from 2018, as planned, will have access to capital markets," Schaeuble said. "The issue of Greece will not play a role in the (German) federal election."

Germany votes on Sept. 24 in a national election. Chancellor Angela Merkel is seeking a fourth term.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Toni Reinhold

