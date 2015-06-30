FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German conservative says "Grexit" best solution for all
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 30, 2015 / 6:58 AM / 2 years ago

German conservative says "Grexit" best solution for all

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - One of the leading figures in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), pleaded on Tuesday for an “orderly” exit of Greece from the euro zone, saying it was the best option for all concerned.

The comments from Markus Soeder, regional finance minister of the Bavarian CSU, underscore the depth of frustration with Greece in Merkel’s conservative camp and how difficult it would be for her to reverse course and offer Athens new concessions to keep them in the euro.

Although the CSU has taken a tougher line on Greece than Merkel’s own party, the Christian Democrats (CDU), the conservative backlash against Athens has broadened since Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras broke off bailout talks last week and called a referendum.

Greece is widely expected to miss a 1.6 billion euro payment to the IMF on Tuesday, effectively putting them in default.

Soeder told Deutschlandfunk radio that an “orderly, judicious and considered exit plan would be the best path for both sides”, sharply criticizing Tsipras for playing with Europe and his own people.

If Tsipras remains in office, Soeder said a so-called “Grexit” appeared “unavoidable”. Even if Greeks vote in favor of a bailout in the referendum, which is scheduled for Sunday, Soeder argued against making any more concessions to Athens.

Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.