If no agreement with Greece by Sunday, must consider other options: Germany

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at a euro zone EU leaders emergency summit on the situation in Greece, in Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BERLIN (Reuters) - If Greece and its European creditors do not manage to agree by Sunday to start talks about a third bailout program, it will be necessary to start thinking about other options, a spokesman for the German finance ministry said on Wednesday.

“If we don’t come to a solution on this by the weekend, by Sunday, then, if necessary, we’ll have to think about other scenarios,” spokesman Martin Jaeger said at a regular government news conference.

Asked about the possibility of a Greek exit from the euro zone, Jaeger said the German government was prepared for all conceivable developments.