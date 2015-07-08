FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
If no agreement with Greece by Sunday, must consider other options: Germany
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 8, 2015 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

If no agreement with Greece by Sunday, must consider other options: Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at a euro zone EU leaders emergency summit on the situation in Greece, in Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BERLIN (Reuters) - If Greece and its European creditors do not manage to agree by Sunday to start talks about a third bailout program, it will be necessary to start thinking about other options, a spokesman for the German finance ministry said on Wednesday.

“If we don’t come to a solution on this by the weekend, by Sunday, then, if necessary, we’ll have to think about other scenarios,” spokesman Martin Jaeger said at a regular government news conference.

Asked about the possibility of a Greek exit from the euro zone, Jaeger said the German government was prepared for all conceivable developments.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Caroline Copley; Writing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.