Greek reforms must be reviewed before any debt restructure: Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - A batch of Greek economic reforms must be reviewed by euro zone finance ministers before any additional debt relief can be decided on, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday.

Seibert said there was a clear process for determining further steps, including a review of the program of austerity measures, and that process was still under way.

Earlier, German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel’s called for euro zone ministers to begin talks on debt relief for Greece. A spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said Gabriel was speaking in his capacity as leader of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD).