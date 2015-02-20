Merkel wants 'significant improvements' to Greek bailout proposal

PARIS (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that major changes were needed to a Greek proposal on extending its bailout agreement with Europe before the German parliament could approve it.

“There is a need for significant improvements in the substance of what is being discussed so that we can vote on it in the German Bundestag, for example next week,” Merkel said during a press conference with French President Francois Hollande in Paris.

Merkel added that all euro zone countries had the goal of keeping Greece in the single currency bloc.