Germany's Merkel says Greek debt talks far from a conclusion
#Business News
June 4, 2015 / 5:12 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's Merkel says Greek debt talks far from a conclusion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel (L) reacts as he listens to Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) and Head of the Federal Chancellery Peter Altmeier during a meeting with members of her government and representatives of industry and labour union organisations at the German government guesthouse Meseberg Palace in Meseberg some 60 km (37 miles) north of Berlin, Germany, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

MESEBERG, Germany (Reuters) - The end is not in sight in negotiations between Greece and its international lenders on a cash-for-reforms deal, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

“The talks are far from reaching a conclusion,” Merkel said during a news conference in Meseberg north of Berlin.

Greece is running out of cash and its lenders, the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund, have yet to come to an agreement. The Greek finance ministry on Thursday asked them to quickly come up with more “realistic” proposals than the one offered to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday.

Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
