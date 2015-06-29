FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says Europe can cope with crises like Greece much better now
#Business News
June 29, 2015

Merkel says Europe can cope with crises like Greece much better now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel address the media after a meeting of party leaders and faction heads at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 29, 2015.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe is better placed to deal with debt crises in countries such as Greece than in the past, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

“Europe can cope much, much better with crisis situations like the one we see in Greece right now because we have achieved a lot together,” Merkel said.

She added that although it was important to find compromises in Europe, this should not undermine the fundamental principle that solidarity and own efforts must go hand-in-hand.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Michelle Martin

