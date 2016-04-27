More talks on Greece needed before Eurogroup can meet again, Germany says

BERLIN (Reuters) - More talks on experts level are needed on the Greek bailout program before euro zone finance minister can meet again to discuss Athens’ progress, a spokeswoman for German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

“It seems as if there is the need for more talks (on a technical level),” spokeswoman Friederike von Tiesenhausen said during a government news conference.

Earlier on Wednesday, Schaeuble said the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers was in charge of reviewing the Greek bailout program, dismissing suggestions that a summit by European leaders was needed to discuss the terms of the bailout deal.