FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
More talks on Greece needed before Eurogroup can meet again, Germany says
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 27, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

More talks on Greece needed before Eurogroup can meet again, Germany says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - More talks on experts level are needed on the Greek bailout program before euro zone finance minister can meet again to discuss Athens’ progress, a spokeswoman for German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

“It seems as if there is the need for more talks (on a technical level),” spokeswoman Friederike von Tiesenhausen said during a government news conference.

Earlier on Wednesday, Schaeuble said the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers was in charge of reviewing the Greek bailout program, dismissing suggestions that a summit by European leaders was needed to discuss the terms of the bailout deal.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.