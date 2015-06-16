FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German parliament would vote for aid if Athens offers reforms: lawmaker
#Business News
June 16, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

German parliament would vote for aid if Athens offers reforms: lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A senior member of parliament in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) said on Tuesday that he believes the German parliament would pass a rescue package for Greece provided Athens comes up with solid reform plans.

Michael Grosse-Broemer, the CDU’s deputy floor leader in parliament, also told reporters that in the event of a ‘Grexit’ that Germany would have humanitarian obligations towards Greece.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Caroline Copley

