Germany still wants to keep Greece in euro zone: spokesman

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government remains committed to keeping Greece within the euro zone, a spokesman said on Monday, after Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said last week that he could not rule out an accidental exit of the country from the euro zone.

“We continue to pursue the political goal - and there are no differences there between the finance ministry and the chancellor on this - to keep Greece in the euro zone and the German government has worked toward that since the start of the crisis and this work is continuing,” Steffen Seibert said.