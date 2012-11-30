German Finance Minister: talk of Greek debt writedown saps reform drive

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble delivers a government policy statement at Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, before the house votes on financial help for Greece, in Berlin November 30, 2012. Germany's lower house of parliament will approve a fresh bailout for Greece on Friday in a vote seen as a test of Chancellor Angela Merkel's authority over her centre-right coalition less than a year before federal elections. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that speculation about a write-down of Greek debt held by official creditors undermined the country’s efforts to set its public finances in order.

Addressing the German lower house of parliament ahead of a vote on a new bailout package for Greece, he praised Athens’ reform efforts and said failure to provide further aid would lead to bankruptcy and the possible break-up of the euro zone.

“If we say the debts will be written off (Greece‘s) willingness to make savings is correspondingly weakened,” Schaeuble told the Bundestag. “Such false speculation do not solve the problems.”

“A Greek bankruptcy could lead to the break-up of the euro zone,” he added.