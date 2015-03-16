Greece has destroyed all the trust that was rebuilt, Germany's Schaeuble says

Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends a panel discussion on "financial policy for a new confidence in Europe" at imperial Hofburg Palace in Vienna March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday that the new Greek government destroyed all the trust that had been rebuilt in the past.

Speaking at a panel in Berlin, Schaeuble also said that he did not expect Athens to keep its election promise to introduce higher taxes on ship owners. “Even a radical leftist government won’t keep that promise,” the conservative minister said.

Schaeuble reiterated his view that the reason for Greece’s debt problems was that the country lived far beyond its means in the past.