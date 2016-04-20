Schaeuble says feels optimistic about Greece for first time

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks during a news conference at the 2016 World Bank-IMF Spring Meeting in Washington April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday he felt upbeat for the first time about Greece, where authorities and lenders have resumed talks in the hope of concluding a review needed to unlock more bailout money.

“Regarding Greece, I‘m optimistic for the first time,” Schaeuble said, adding that the Greeks had, for the first time, agreed to have people from other countries like Germany and France working in Greece on dealing with the refugee crisis.

He said the Greeks would now experience what modern administration is like.