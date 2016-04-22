FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble says lenders have made progress on Greece
April 22, 2016 / 7:28 AM / a year ago

Germany's Schaeuble says lenders have made progress on Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - International lenders and Greece have made progress in their talks on Athens’ reform efforts, but discussions will not be concluded on Friday, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.

He added that the focus was on Athens implementing its bailout agreement rather than on debt relief.

“If Greece implements what was agreed last year - and we’re working on that - then there will be no need to discuss this topic,” he said when asked about debt relief.

Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin

