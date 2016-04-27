FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble says finance ministers in charge of Greek bailout review
April 27, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Germany's Schaeuble says finance ministers in charge of Greek bailout review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks during a news conference at the 2016 World Bank-IMF Spring Meeting in Washington April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers was in charge of reviewing the Greek bailout program and Athens’ progress in implementing agreed reforms.

A Greek government source said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras planned to contact European Council President Donald Tusk to seek a summit of European leaders to discuss the terms of the bailout deal.

When asked if the euro zone’s heads of government and state should discuss Greece because the finance ministers could not find a solution, Schaeuble said: “The answer is no.”

“The Eurogroup is the Eurogroup. And it has its area of responsibilities and I‘m not aware of anything else.”

Tusk said earlier on Wednesday that euro zone finance ministers should meet to discuss Greece within days to avoid renewed uncertainty over the country’s ability to finance itself.

Reporting by Gernot Heller,; Writing by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Ed Osmond

