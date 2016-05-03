FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble rules out 'big Greece crisis' this year
#Business News
May 3, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Germany's Schaeuble rules out 'big Greece crisis' this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Stranded refugees and migrants sleep inside the disused Hellenikon airport where they are temporarily accommodated in Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that he did not expect a “big crisis” to erupt this year in Greece, which is in talks with lenders on concluding its bailout review to unlock new funds and debt relief.

“We will have no big Greece crisis this year,” Schaeuble said, adding that the country was on its way to making visible progress. He did not elaborate.

Sources told Reuters on Monday that talks on concluding Greece’s bailout review were progressing only slowly and no deal was likely at a special meeting of euro zone finance ministers on May 9.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
