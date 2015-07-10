Greek proposals show Athens is serious: senior German SPD lawmaker

Protesters hold European Union and Greek flags during a Pro-Euro rally in front of the parliament building in Athens, Greece, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

BERLIN (Reuters) - Greece’s latest reform proposals show the Athens government is serious about making efforts to shape up its economy, a senior lawmaker in Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) told Reuters on Friday.

“The proposals show that the Greek government appears ready to make serious efforts,” said Carsten Schneider, whose Social Democrats are the junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition.

He added that passing the reforms through the Greek parliament quickly was necessary to rebuild trust among Greece’s partners.