Merkel, Hollande to tell Greek PM to talk to creditors: spokesman
#Business News
June 10, 2015 / 5:12 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel, Hollande to tell Greek PM to talk to creditors: spokesman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) talks with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) at the start of an EU-CELAC Latin America summit in Brussels, Belgium June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Germany will only accept a cash-for-reform deal between Greece and its international creditors that has the approval of all three lending institutions, a government spokesman said in response to reports that Berlin was considering easier terms.

Asked about a Bloomberg report that said Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government may be satisfied with Greece committing to at least on major economic reform sought by the creditors, the spokesman told Reuters: “Germany will only accept a proposal of the three institutions. All else is a pure invention.”

The spokesman said Merkel and French President Francois Hollande would meet Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for an update on Greece’s debt negotiations later on Wednesday after a dinner at an EU-Latin America summit in Brussels.

Merkel said earlier that her message would be that Greece must negotiate with the institutions representing the creditors. Tsipras, who has rejected several of the creditors’ key conditions for a deal to unlock frozen aid, has been pressing for a “political agreement” among leaders to break an impasse in detailed negotiations.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Tom Koerkemeier and Julien Ponthus; Writing by Paul Taylor

