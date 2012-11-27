FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German MPs should be briefed on Greek deal before vote: Steinbrueck
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 27, 2012 / 2:38 PM / 5 years ago

German MPs should be briefed on Greek deal before vote: Steinbrueck

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s parliament should not vote on a new funding deal for Greece until the government has provided all necessary information to lawmakers, Peer Steinbrueck of the main opposition Social Democrats (SPD) said on Tuesday.

Germany’s Bundestag lower house is expected to debate and approve the aid for Greece later in the week, though no definitive date has yet been set.

Steinbrueck is the SPD’s candidate for chancellor in next year’s election.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Hans-Edzard Busemann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.