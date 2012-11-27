German MPs should be briefed on Greek deal before vote: Steinbrueck

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s parliament should not vote on a new funding deal for Greece until the government has provided all necessary information to lawmakers, Peer Steinbrueck of the main opposition Social Democrats (SPD) said on Tuesday.

Germany’s Bundestag lower house is expected to debate and approve the aid for Greece later in the week, though no definitive date has yet been set.

Steinbrueck is the SPD’s candidate for chancellor in next year’s election.