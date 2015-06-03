FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Grexit would be catastrophic: German foreign minister
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 3, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Grexit would be catastrophic: German foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier attends the Hebrew University of Jerusalem's annual Convocation ceremony, in Jerusalem, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

BERLIN (Reuters) - A Greek exit from the euro zone would be catastrophic for Greece, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said, saying it was up to Athens to decide whether to adopt reforms proposed by its international creditors.

“We won’t find the way to a solution without Greece,” Steinmeier told the Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung German daily.

With regard to reform proposals from the European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank, Steinmeier added: “now it is up to the government in Athens to decide whether it goes along with this way or not.”

“We know that the consequences of dropping out would be catastrophic for Greece,” he said.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.