Grexit would be catastrophic: German foreign minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - A Greek exit from the euro zone would be catastrophic for Greece, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said, saying it was up to Athens to decide whether to adopt reforms proposed by its international creditors.

“We won’t find the way to a solution without Greece,” Steinmeier told the Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung German daily.

With regard to reform proposals from the European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank, Steinmeier added: “now it is up to the government in Athens to decide whether it goes along with this way or not.”

“We know that the consequences of dropping out would be catastrophic for Greece,” he said.