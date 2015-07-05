FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ball is now in Greeks' court, German foreign minister says
#Business News
July 5, 2015 / 8:31 PM / 2 years ago

Ball is now in Greeks' court, German foreign minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Sunday that the outcome of Greece’s referendum had to be accepted, and that the ball was now in the Greeks’ court.

“First of all we have to accept such a result,” Steinmeier told reporters as he arrived in Vienna to join the Iran nuclear talks. “Which (conclusions) are now to be drawn, this is a decision which first and foremost must be made in Greece and that’s why the ball is now in Athens’ court.”

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Kevin Liffey

