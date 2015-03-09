Greek PM Tsipras would be welcome in Berlin, German government says

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (C) exits the Presidential Palace after attending a dinner hosted by outgoing Greek President Karolos Papoulias in honour of newly-elected President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, in Athens March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

BERLIN (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would be welcome to visit Berlin, a German government spokeswoman said on Monday, but there are no concrete plans for a visit at the moment.

The leftist Greek leader is not currently on Berlin’s guest list, said spokeswoman Christiane Wirtz, adding: “He remains welcome in Germany and in Berlin especially.”

The German finance ministry said Greece would be on the agenda when euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels later on Monday but they were unlikely to take any concrete decisions.