Tsipras urges new relationship with Germany, end to stereotypes

BERLIN (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday he hoped for a new start to the relationship with Germany after talks with Angela Merkel on Monday and urged an end to mutual stereotyping of lazy Greeks being victimized by “Nazi” Germans.

Asked about German magazine Der Spiegel’s front-cover photo montage of Merkel on the Acropolis in Athens surrounded by Nazi officers, Tsipras said he thought it was “extremely unfair for the chancellor and for Germany”.