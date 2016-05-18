FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German FinMin wants no Greek debt relief before 2018: Handelsblatt
#Business News
May 18, 2016 / 6:00 PM / in a year

German FinMin wants no Greek debt relief before 2018: Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks during a news conference at the 2016 World Bank-IMF Spring Meeting in Washington April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble does not want any debt relief for Greece until 2018, thereby avoiding a parliamentary decision on such a move before a federal election expected next autumn, business daily Handelsblatt reported.

Citing a letter to the parliamentary budget committee it had seen, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday that Schaeuble’s ministry had signaled a willingness to ease Greece’s debt burden in a concession to the International Monetary Fund.

“These measures would be contingent on full implementation of the [Greek reform] program by 2018,” Handelsblatt quoted the ministry as saying in the letter.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Victoria Bryan

