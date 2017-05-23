Greece tranche not contingent on IMF in bailout: Greek spokesman

ATHENS (Reuters) - A disbursement of a bailout tranche to Greece is not contingent on whether the IMF decides to eventually take part in the program, Greek Government Spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Tuesday.

Eurozone finance ministers failed to agree on debt relief for Greece with the International Monetary Fund on Monday, but aim for a deal at their next meeting in mid-June. Greece needs 7.3 billion euros from its bailout to repay maturing debt in July.

"There is no connection between the tranche disbursement and the conclusion of negotiations on debt," Tzanakopoulos told reporters.