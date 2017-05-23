FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Greece tranche not contingent on IMF in bailout: Greek spokesman
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 23, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 3 months ago

Greece tranche not contingent on IMF in bailout: Greek spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - A disbursement of a bailout tranche to Greece is not contingent on whether the IMF decides to eventually take part in the program, Greek Government Spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Tuesday.

Eurozone finance ministers failed to agree on debt relief for Greece with the International Monetary Fund on Monday, but aim for a deal at their next meeting in mid-June. Greece needs 7.3 billion euros from its bailout to repay maturing debt in July.

"There is no connection between the tranche disbursement and the conclusion of negotiations on debt," Tzanakopoulos told reporters.

Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Michele Kambas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.