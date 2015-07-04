What happens if Greeks vote 'Yes', what happens if it's a 'No'

LONDON (Reuters) - Sunday’s referendum in Greece will set a new course for the country after a tumultuous half year of negotiating between Athens and its international creditors.

A “Yes” vote could mean a new government, a news series of negotiations and Greece’s continued membership of the euro zone.

A “No” vote could mean the euro zone loses a member - a fate that could rock the stability of the currency.

Here is a graphic showing what might happen:

link.reuters.com/teb25w