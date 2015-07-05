FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
What happens if Greeks vote 'Yes', what happens if it's a 'No'
July 5, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

What happens if Greeks vote 'Yes', what happens if it's a 'No'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sunday’s referendum in Greece will set a new course for the country after a tumultuous half year of negotiating between Athens and its international creditors.

A ‘Yes’ vote could mean a new government, a new series of negotiations and Greece’s continued membership of the euro zone.

A ‘No’ vote could mean the euro zone loses a member - a fate that could rock the stability of the currency.

Here is a graphic showing what might happen:

link.reuters.com/teb25w

Graphic by Vincent Flasseur and Christian Inton. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

